Elon Women’s Basketball Falls at Drexel

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Elon University women’s basketball team came up short in its second matchup against Drexel on Jan. 24, 55-44.

BOX SCORE

“The moral victory is to have split with a really good Drexel team,” said head coach Charlotte Smith. “It takes a great level of mental toughness to play back to back on the road against a top team. We will learn a lot from today’s game and will continue to look onward and upward. We played hard today and I’m proud of this team’s continual fight for 40 minutes.”

THE RUNDOWN

-After taking a seven-point advantage at the end of the opening quarter (17-10), Drexel outscored the Phoenix 13-6 to grow its lead to 14 at the half (30-16).

-The Dragons maintained its momentum in the second half, holding on to their double-digit lead to get the win.

NOTES

-Jaylin Powell led Elon scoring with 11 points, while Evonna McGill and Saadia Munford followed with seven apiece. Powell also paced the team in assists (3) for a new season high.

-On defense, Maya Johnson tied her career best in blocks (3) in addition to Brie Perpignan and McGill each totaling a pair of steals over the course of the game.

-The Phoenix outrebounded Drexel in both games this weekend, finishing today’s game with a 33-29 advantage.

-Elon dominated the Dragons in several categories, including points in the paint (28-18), bench points (22-5) and blocks (6-2).

-With the win, Elon falls to 6-4 (2-2 CAA) on the season, splitting the regular-season series against Drexel.

-Smith’s record now stands at 168-126, just five wins away from breaking the program record for all-time wins.

UP NEXT

Elon will take on Delaware in a pair of conference games inside Schar Center on Jan. 30 and 31. Tipoff for both contests is scheduled for 1 p.m.