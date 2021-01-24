Elon Women’s Basketball Falls at Drexel
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Elon University women’s basketball team came up short in its second matchup against Drexel on Jan. 24, 55-44.
“The moral victory is to have split with a really good Drexel team,” said head coach Charlotte Smith. “It takes a great level of mental toughness to play back to back on the road against a top team. We will learn a lot from today’s game and will continue to look onward and upward. We played hard today and I’m proud of this team’s continual fight for 40 minutes.”
THE RUNDOWN
-After taking a seven-point advantage at the end of the opening quarter (17-10), Drexel outscored the Phoenix 13-6 to grow its lead to 14 at the half (30-16).
-The Dragons maintained its momentum in the second half, holding on to their double-digit lead to get the win.
NOTES
-Jaylin Powell led Elon scoring with 11 points, while Evonna McGill and Saadia Munford followed with seven apiece. Powell also paced the team in assists (3) for a new season high.
-On defense, Maya Johnson tied her career best in blocks (3) in addition to Brie Perpignan and McGill each totaling a pair of steals over the course of the game.
-The Phoenix outrebounded Drexel in both games this weekend, finishing today’s game with a 33-29 advantage.
-Elon dominated the Dragons in several categories, including points in the paint (28-18), bench points (22-5) and blocks (6-2).
-With the win, Elon falls to 6-4 (2-2 CAA) on the season, splitting the regular-season series against Drexel.
-Smith’s record now stands at 168-126, just five wins away from breaking the program record for all-time wins.
UP NEXT
Elon will take on Delaware in a pair of conference games inside Schar Center on Jan. 30 and 31. Tipoff for both contests is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.