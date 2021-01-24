Elon Women’s Tennis Comes Up Short Against VCU in Season Opener

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s tennis team came up short against VCU, 5-2, in its season opener on Saturday, Jan. 23.

“It was great to be able to get back on the court today. We really appreciate the hard work of our administration and the Elon community to help us to get to this point,” head coach Elizabeth Andersom began. “I was also very proud of the way the team competed and fought today. We were hoping for a different result but learned a lot from this match that will help us as we go forward. It was nice to see Lizette get her first college win and Victoria pull out a really close win in a tiebreaker.”

HIGHLIGHTS

-Victoria Saldh led the way for the Phoenix, combining with Sofia Edo to take down VCU’s Kanako Yano and Lara Van Der Merwe 6-2 in doubles play. In singles, Saldh pulled out an exciting three-set victory over Alessia Ciuca 6-7, 7-5, 11-9.

– Elon also had major contributions from freshman Lizette Reding, who swept VCU’s Kanako Yano 7-6, 7-5 in straight sets. The win marked the first singles victory of Reding’s collegiate career.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 6, when it travels to Boiling Springs, N.C. to take on Gardner-Webb.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. Alessia Ciuca/Gabriela Davidescu (VCU) def. Kiana Rizzolo/Sibel Tanik (ELON) 6-1

2. Noumea Witmus/Paolo Diaz Delgado (VCU) def. Olivia Archer/Lizette Reding (ELON) 6-2

3. Victoria Saldh/Sofia Edo (ELON) def. Kanako Yano/Lara Van der Merwe (VCU) 6-2

Singles

1. Paolo Diaz Delgado (VCU) def. Sibel Tanik (ELON) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2

2. Victoria Saldh (ELON) def. Alessia Ciuca (VCU) 6-7, 7-5, 11-9

3. Gabriela Davidescu (VCU) def. Olivia Archer (ELON) 7-5, 6-4

4. Lizette Reding (ELON) def. Kanako Yano (VCU) 7-6, 7-5

5. Noumea Witmus (VCU) def. Sofia Edo (ELON) 7-6, 6-3

6. Shivani Manjanna (VCU) def. Shauna Galvin (ELON) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

Order of Finish: Doubles (1, 3, 2); Singles (3, 5, 1, 4, 2, 6)