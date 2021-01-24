Greyson Collins(Caldwell Academy) Posts Career-high 31 Points as Greensboro College Men’s Basketball Falls to N.C. Wesleyan
Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director:
GREENSBORO, N.C.—-Greensboro College’s Greyson Collins(Caldwell Academy) posted a new career-high with 31 points as the Pride fell in a close Sunday afternoon USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) contest over North Carolina Wesleyan College, 82-78.
Both teams traded leads and ties in the first six minutes of high-scoring play with neither team amassing an early lead larger than one possession. Greensboro (3-7, 0-2 USA South) began to generate momentum when Collins converted a transition layup off a Cassius Gary fast-break pass that gave the Pride a seven-point lead with 12:14 left in the half. The Pride’s lead in the half grew as large as 15 points thanks to a Matthew Brown three-point field goal that put the Pride ahead, 30-15. The Battling Bishops countered with a 9-0 run spanning the next 4:20 of the period to cut the lead. N.C. Wesleyan (5-3, 2-0 USA South) stretched the run to 15-2 in the next minute as they shrunk Greensboro’s lead down to two points. The Pride answered the run with a run of their own, posting an 11-0 run over the final 2:13 of the period as they entered halftime with a 13-point lead.
Greensboro’s lead held to start the second half as the Pride extended the lead back to 13 points 5:07 into the second half as Gary received as Bradley Pierce feed inside the paint and made a layup. N.C. Wesleyan countered again with a 14-0 run over the next 4:39 as the Battling Bishops reclaimed the lead. N.C. Wesleyan kept a one-possession lead for the next four minutes, but the Pride chipped away and scored on back-to-back possessions thanks to a Collins layup followed by a Ty Hill jumper at the 5:07 mark to put the Pride ahead by three points. Both sides exchanged the lead over the next four minutes, but N.C. Wesleyan made back-to-back field goals in the final minute to pull ahead and hold on for the win.
Collins shot 12-for-23 from the field and pulled down four rebounds while amassing five assists. Brown amassed 20 points, a season-high, on seven-for-14 shooting and three-for-six shooting from three-point range. He added five rebounds and three assists. Hill came off the bench to score ten points on four-of-eight shooting while dishing three assists.
Damon McDowell led the Battling Bishops with 17 points on six-of-13 shooting with six rebounds. Tim Pettiford added 15 points.
The Pride shot 43.1 percent from the field, including 28 percent from three-point range. Greensboro posted a 47.2 percent effort from the field in the first half. N.C. Wesleyan shot 46.8 percent from the field, including 54.5 percent second-half shooting.
N.C. Wesleyan held a slight edge in points-in-the-paint, 50-48, while the Pride held the advantage in fast-break points, 21-16. Greensboro also held the edge in points-off-turnovers, 20-17.
The Pride turns their attention to their next home-and-home USA South series, hosting William Peace University for a 4:30 p.m. contest inside Hanes Gym.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.