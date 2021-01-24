HPU Men’s and Women’s Track Results from the Liberty Elite

Women’s Results – Men’s Results below:

LYNCHBURG, Va. — High Point University Women’s Track and Field competed in its first full team meet in nearly a year at the Liberty Elite over the weekend (Jan 21-Jan 23). For the second straight weekend freshman, Sydney Horn set a school record in the pole vault. HPU’s distance runners were in action at Liberty in what is slated to be their lone indoor appearance during this interweaving indoor track and cross-country schedule in 2021. Famke Heinst opened up her 2021 with a win in the 3000m.

“It felt great to get back into competition, Head Coach Mike Esposito said. “We had some kids perform extremely well. It’s so good to be back, our kids took advantage of that.”

The freshman Horn has not disappointed in her first two weeks of competition as a High Point Panther. After setting a new school record just a week ago, Horn broke her record as she cleared a bar of 4.23m. Sydney Horn was the top collegiate finisher.

“We are in a unique time since we are in the midst of cross country and both Remy (Tamer) and I saw this as an opportunity to get everyone in there to compete,” Esposito said. “Lindsey Ickes had a nice run for herself as she achieved a PR. It was a nice sharpening event for Famke that was the idea of it to creatively do some short, sharp work amid the cross country season. We saw this as an opportunity to creatively train with cross country in mind, now it’s time to get on the grass”

Heinst finished first in the 3000m with a time of 9:40.99. Heinst was then in action again in the mile where she finished first collegiately and second overall in a field of 24 with a time of 4:55.09.

Ickes set a personal record in the 3000m with a time of 9:59.27. The junior finished second with a time of 9.59.27 and she was the third collegiate finisher in the mile. Ashley Jones was the third collegiate finisher in the 3000m in her Panther debut as she finished with a time of 10:09.12. Franzi Jakobs was the second collegiate finisher in the 800m with a time of 2.19.50.

Alicia Dawson competed in the long jump invite and finished third overall. Dawson finished with a mark of 5.67m.

In the pentathlon, Lexi Crompton was the third collegiate finisher with a point total of 3139.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — High Point University men’s track and field competed in its first full team meet in nearly a year at the Liberty Elite (Jan 21-Jan 23). Deron Dudley (60m, 200m), Chris Van Niekerk (Shot Put), and Terris Burton II (500m) each set school records in the season-opening meet.

“It felt great to get back into competition, Head Coach Mike Esposito said. “We had some kids perform extremely well. It’s so good to be back, our kids took advantage of that. On the men’s side, Deron set two school records, we saw some wins with Freddie in the long jump and Hocine in the mile and then the 3000m run. Another highlight was Terris in the 500.”

A first full weekend back for the HPU men and they wasted zero time in making an impact in 2021. The Panthers set four school records on Friday (Jan. 22) and Saturday (Jan. 23). On Friday Dudley was the top collegiate finisher in the 200m with a school record-setting time of 21.65 which would currently rank in the top 45 nationally. On Saturday, Dudley picked up where he left off the night before and put forth another record-breaking performance on Saturday. The sophomore ran a time of 6.81 in the 60m dash breaking James House’s 60m dash time of 6.82 which had been the HPU record for nearly five years.

After an impressive freshman campaign Van Niekerk continues to shine, the sophomore broke his shot-put record as threw for a mark of 17.43m setting a new High Point school record. Van Niekerk also recorded a new personal best on the weight throw on Friday with a mark of 15.55m, Anthony Villavicencio also set a personal record in the weight with a mark of 13.28m.

Burton was only in action in the 500m and he broke his school record in the 500 as he ran a time of 1:04.20. Burton was the second collegiate finisher in the 500.

It was quite the debut for Panther newcomer Freddie Allen III as the sophomore finished first overall in the long jump with a mark of 7.22m. Dekairi Brown was the second collegiate finisher and third overall with a mark of 7.06. Larry Coaxum was the sixth collegiate finisher out of twelve with a mark of 6.80m.

In the men’s 3000m Hocine Bouchrak had a big day as he finished first with a time of 8:27.57. he also took home first in the mile with a time of 4:11.70. Panther teammate Siro Pina Cardona finished right behind him with a time of 4:13.82 to finish second in the mile

In the heptathlon pole vault, Gabriel Stainback cleared a high bar of 4.70m while Stephen Binkley set a personal record in the pole vault as he cleared a bar of 3.90m. In the heptathlon, 60m dash freshman Tucker Conine finished first and set a personal best of 7.09. Overall in the heptathlon, Stainback was the second collegiate finisher with a total of 4721 points earned.

In the men’s pole vault, Adam Craig, Kolt Byers, and Cole Holliday made their HPU debuts. Craig was the fourth collegiate finisher with a mark of 4.45m. Byers was the fifth with a mark of 4.30m while Holliday registered a mark of 4.15.

Also in the men’s pole vault HPU coach and professional track athlete Scott Houston competed in the event unattached while still performing his coaching duties. Houston cleared a bar of 5.75m which is an Olympic qualifying standard. The mark also set a new facility record at Liberty.

“I think Scott (Houston) is such a great role model for the group”, Coach Esposito said following Houston’s performance on Saturday. “They have someone right in their presence who is a world-class person and athlete for them to model after. He was running around coaching all day then he goes and jumps and he does that he did not neglect his coaching in any way. He absolutely loves High Point and wants to be here we want to have vaulters of that caliber and you cannot get there without a coach of that caliber.”