Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 1/25-1/30/2021

Monday, January 25
No events scheduled

Tuesday, January 26
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball West Forsyth High School Home
5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Glenn High School Home
5:30 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Ragsdale HS Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Ragsdale HS Home
6:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Ragsdale HS Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Glenn High School Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Cancelled- Ragsdale HS Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse East Forsyth High School Away

Wednesday, January 27
5:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Away
5:30 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse Grimsley High School Home

Thursday, January 28
4:45 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Mount Tabor High School Home
6:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Reidsville High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Reidsville High School Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Western Guilford High School Away
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Cancelled- Reidsville High School Home

Friday, January 29
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse Reagan High School Away

Saturday, January 30
No events scheduled

