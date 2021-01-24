Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 1/25-1/29/2021
01/25/21 Monday Lacrosse V Women’s A 5:30 PM Grimsley High School
01/26/21 Tuesday Basketball JV Men’s A 4:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High
01/26/21 Tuesday Soccer V Men’s A 6:00 PM Asheboro High School
01/26/21 Tuesday Lacrosse V Men’s H 6:00 PM Southern Alamance HS SEHS Stadium
01/27/21 Wednesday Lacrosse V Women’s A 5:30 PM Page High School Page High School
01/27/21 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s H 6:00 PM Ragsdale HS SE Soccer Facility
01/29/21 Friday Basketball JV Men’s H 4:30 PM Asheboro High
