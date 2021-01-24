Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 1/25-1/29/2021

Posted by Press Release on January 24, 2021 at 11:57 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

01/25/21 Monday Lacrosse V Women’s A 5:30 PM Grimsley High School

01/26/21 Tuesday Basketball JV Men’s A 4:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High
01/26/21 Tuesday Soccer V Men’s A 6:00 PM Asheboro High School
01/26/21 Tuesday Lacrosse V Men’s H 6:00 PM Southern Alamance HS SEHS Stadium

01/27/21 Wednesday Lacrosse V Women’s A 5:30 PM Page High School Page High School
01/27/21 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s H 6:00 PM Ragsdale HS SE Soccer Facility

01/29/21 Friday Basketball JV Men’s H 4:30 PM Asheboro High

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top