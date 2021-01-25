Kansas Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy needs/wants to be an NFL head coach

from www.yardbarker.com:CLICK HERE

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy: ‘I do want to be a head coach’

Unless the Houston Texans choose to hire Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, the man with one of the most impressive resumes among NFL assistants will once again be left without a head-coaching gig.

That’s not for a lack of desire.

“It’s always good to be mentioned and having the opportunity to fulfill your dreams,” Bieniemy said on Thursday, as noted by Richard Graves of Sky Sports. “Yes I do want to be a head coach but when it’s all said and done my job is to make sure I’m not taking away from the goals we’re trying to accomplish.”

As Kevin Patra noted for the league’s official website, Bieniemy didn’t elaborate further and instead focused mainly on Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

Bieniemy seemingly checks every box on a figurative wish list held by a front office, ownership, and players. He’s a former player who helped guide the Chiefs to their second-ever Super Bowl victory and has had a significant role in quarterback Patrick Mahomes developing into a regular-season and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player. Head coach Andy Reid has repeatedly praised Bieniemy: