Looking back at High School Basketball from Saturday and looking ahead to games on Tuesday:NWG, Ragsdale, Smith, GDS, WG and more
Games from this past Saturday….
Greensboro Day School boys 50, The Asheville School 48
GDS(16-5)
Greensboro Day School girls 55, The Asheville School 33
GDS(9-3)
from Friday night:
Western Guilford boys 70, WS Parkland 64…OT
WG(1-4)
WS Parkland girls 73, Western Guilford 61
WG(0-3)
Coming up on Tuesday and more of these games coming up later on….
Ragsdale girls(5-1) at Northwest Guilford(6-0)
Greensboro Day School girls(9-3) at High Point Christian Academy(14-0)
Greensboro Day School boys(16-5) at High Point Christian Academy(11-5)
Mount Tabor boys(4-2) at Smith(5-1)
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.