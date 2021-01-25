NCHSAA Boys Soccer and Lacrosse Practices and Seasons set to start today
MEN’S SOCCER | Season
FIRST CONTEST | JANUARY 25
FINAL CONTEST | MARCH 12
LACROSSE | Season
FIRST CONTEST | JANUARY 25
FINAL CONTEST | MARCH 12
Note from the high school sports observers…..
++++++++++Outdoor “Fall” (boys soccer) and “Spring” (lacrosse) sports start today. So naturally it’s raining and 42°.++++++++++
SMDH said,
Lord help the schools who play football, soccer and lacrosse on the same field. What a disaster. The fields wont last a few weeks. Girls lax, believe it or not, is one of the worst for field wear/tear.
And all those lines….ugh. Good luck.
