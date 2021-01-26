Game Report on North Davidson-West Davidson Boys Basketball:Jamarien Dalton delivers with 34 pts. to lead (5-0) ND Knights
North Davidson 77, West Davidson 57
North Davidson 18 23 20 16 77 West Davidson 10 19 12 16 57
North Davidson 5-0 (2-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference
West Davidson 3-3 (1-3) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson Scoring:
Jamarien Dalton-34
Ja’Mir McNeair-11
Everhart-8
Shoaf-7
Green-6
Jones-4
Moore-3
Jenkins-2
Odum-2
West Davidson Scoring:
Macon Stovall-13
J. Greene-12
Bryant-8
Snider-7
Priddy-5
Parham-4
Motley-4
Koontz-3
Milstead-1
Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Head Men’s Basketball Coach/Head Men’s Tennis Coach
North Davidson High School
