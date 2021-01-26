Game Report on Northern Guilford-Western Alamance Boys Basketball:Hodge, Griffith, Whitley and Helms come up big for NG Nighthawks in victory
Northern Guilford 72, Western Alamance 34
Northern: 19,14,25,14= 72 Western Alamance: 10, 4,11, 9= 34
Northern
N Hodge: 14
O Griffith: 14
N Whitley: 13
J Helms: 10
S Wenger: 6
B Vail: 4
S Emerick: 4
V Bolyard: 2
B Evans: 2
K Ryan: 2
L Tabler: 1
Western Alamance
L Adams: 11
J Graves: 7
X Ward: 6
J Brown: 5
E Wagoner: 3
L Baldwin: 2
Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with NG Boys Basketball
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.