Game Report on Northern Guilford-Western Alamance Boys Basketball:Hodge, Griffith, Whitley and Helms come up big for NG Nighthawks in victory

Northern Guilford 72, Western Alamance 34

Northern:         19,14,25,14= 72
Western Alamance: 10, 4,11, 9= 34

Northern
N Hodge: 14
O Griffith: 14
N Whitley: 13
J Helms: 10
S Wenger: 6
B Vail: 4
S Emerick: 4
V Bolyard: 2
B Evans: 2
K Ryan: 2
L Tabler: 1

Western Alamance
L Adams: 11
J Graves: 7
X Ward: 6
J Brown: 5
E Wagoner: 3
L Baldwin: 2

Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with NG Boys Basketball

