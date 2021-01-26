Game Report on Northwest Guilford-Ragsdale Girls Basketball:NWG Vikings take down RHS Tigers behind Murray(22 pts.) and Young(16 pts.)
Final Score:NWG (7-0) 53, Ragsdale 32 (5-2)
End of 1st Q:NWG 6, Ragsdale 1
Halftime:NWG 25, Ragsdale 9
End of 3rd Q:NWG 37, Ragsdale 22
Final:NWG 53, Ragsdale 32
Scoring:
Ragsdale: Mya Patrick 9, Kat Maros 8, Moriah Simmons 7, Alyssa Bradford 4, Victoria Boddie 2, Christian Atwater 2
NWG: S Murray 22, M Young 16, M Mosbacher 5, A Greene 4, H Parker 3, S Riddles 2, B Vradi 1
Courtesy of Cliff Jackson
Varsity Girls Basketball Assistant Coach
