High School Basketball Tonight Finals for 1/26/2021:NWG girls now(7-0)/NG boys are (7-0)/HPCA girls move to (15-0) on the season

High School Basketball Finals for this Tuesday night….More scores on the way…

Northwest Guilford girls 53, Ragsdale 32

NWG(7-0)/RHS(5-2)

End of 1st Q:NWG 6, RHS 1…Halftime:NWG 25, RHS 9, End of 3rd Q:NWG 37, RHS 22…Final:NWG 53, RHS 32

Game available now, with playback at GreensboroSports Radio…

Jadyn Murray with 22 points to lead NWG and all players in scoring…Madison Young added 16 points for Northwest Guilford…Mya Patrick was the scoring leader for Ragsdale with 9 points, and Katarina Maros chipped in 8 points for RHS…

Northern Guilford boys 72, Western Alamance 34

NG(7-0)/WA(2-5)…NG scoring leaders:N Hodge:14…O Griffith:14…N Whitley:13…J Helms:10

Southwest Guilford girls 56, Western Guilford 38

SWG(5-1)/WG(0-4)

Southwest Guilford boys 65, Western Guilford 63

SWG(5-2)/WG(1-5)

Page girls 76, High Point Central 27

Page(4-3)/HPC(0-5)

Page boys 54, High Point Central 49

Page(5-1)/HPC(0-6)

High Point Christian Academy girls 51, Greensboro Day School 39

HPCA(15-0)/GDS(9-4)

Greensboro Day School boys 53, High Point Christian Academy 39

GD(17-5)/HPCA(11-6)

Mount Tabor girls 65, Smith 9

Smith(0-6)/MT(1-2)

Mount Tabor boys 56, Smith 41

Smith(5-2)/MT(5-2)

Dudley boys 84, WS Parkland 61

Dudley(2-4)/WSP(0-7)

Dudley girls 75, WS Parkland 41

Dudley(6-0)/WSP(1-6)

Caldwell Academy girls 47, Westchester Country Day 24

CA(4-6)/WCD(0-7)

Westchester Country Day boys 59, Caldwell Academy 57

CA(3-7)/WCD(4-5)

Wheatmore boys 79, High Point Andrews 57

HPA(2-6)/WHEAT(4-2)

Shining Light Academy girls 64, Central Carolina Academy 22

SLA(7-2)

Shining Light Academy boys 88, Central Carolina Academy 72

SLA(5-10)/CCA(6-11)

North Davidson girls 65, West Davidson 23

ND scoring leaders:Hege 21, McMillan 12, Boturla 10

North Davidson boys 77, West Davidson 57

ND(5-0)/WD(3-3)

North Davidson Scoring:Jamarien Dalton-34, Ja’Mir McNeair-11