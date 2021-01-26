High School Basketball Tonight for 1/26/2021:Ragsdale girls at Northwest Guilford playing on GreensboroSports Radio

from Monday night:High Point Andrews girls 54, High Point Central 18…HPA(4-1)/HPC(0-4)

High School Basketball Tonight for 1/26/2021

Ragsdale girls(5-1) at Northwest Guilford(6-0) 6pm…Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio, with pregame at 5:45 and the opening tip due at 6pm on GreensboroSports Radio…No boys game tonight, and girls game only, on GreensboroSports Radio…

Also on tap tonight we have….

Mount Tabor boys(4-2) at Smith(5-1)…7:30pm…Thinking maybe no girls game due to Mt. Tabor under COVID watch last week…

Page girls(3-3) at High Point Central(0-4) 6pm

Page boys(4-1) at High Point Central(0-5) 7:30pm

Dudley girls(5-0) at WS Parkland(1-5) 6pm

Dudley boys(1-4) at WS Parkland(0-6) 7:30pm

Southwest Guilford girls(4-1) at Western Guilford(0-3) 6pm

Southwest Guilford boys(4-2) at Western Guilford(1-4) 7:30pm

Southern Guilford(0-2) girls at Eastern Guilford(0-4) 6pm…Seems to be we are looking at girls only in this one, until we hear otherwise…They may play the JV boys at 4:30pm…

Southeast Guilford(2-1) girls at Southwestern Randolph(1-2) 6pm…From all indications, no boys game, on Tuesday night…

Northern Guilford boys(6-0) at Western Alamance(2-4) 6pm….No girls game listed for Tuesday night…

Person County girls(2-2) at Northeast Guilford(1-5) 5:30pm

Person County boys(2-4) at Northeast Guilford(2-4) 7pm

High Point Andrews girls(4-1) at Wheatmore(2-2) 6pm

High Point Andrews boys(2-5) at Wheatmore(3-2) 7:30pm

Greensboro Day School girls(9-3) at High Point Christian Academy(14-0) 5:30pm

Greensboro Day School boys(16-5) at High Point Christian Academy(11-5) 7pm

Central Carolina Academy boys(6-10) at Shining Light Academy(4-10) 7pm

Grimsley-OFF…Boys(4-0)/Girls(4-2)

Piedmont Classical School(16-8)-OFF

Triad Math and Science Academy-OFF