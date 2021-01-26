Introducing the BODYARMOR State Games…Coming June 2021 to the Raleigh/Durham area!

North Carolina Amateur Sports is excited to announce BODYARMOR Sports Drink as the new title sponsor of the State Games of North Carolina. Previously known as the Powerade State Games, this year’s event will feature over 12,000 athletes and 600 teams competing in 28 different sports in the Raleigh, Durham and Cary area. Registration for many sports is already underway! Visit the BODYARMOR State Games website for the latest sport details and to register today.

Click here for more information and to register for the BODYARMOR State Games today!

About BODYARMOR Sports Drink…

BODYARMOR is a premium, sports drink that provides superior hydration. It is packed with electrolytes, coconut water and vitamins and is low in sodium and high in potassium. Created in 2011 by Mike Repole, BODYARMOR Sports Drink contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources. In 2017, BODYARMOR launched BODYARMOR LYTE, which has all the same nutrients as BODYARMOR Sports Drink but is naturally sweetened and has only 20 calories per serving; and BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium sport water designed by athletes, for athletes with a performance pH 9+ and electrolytes for sport. In August 2018, The Coca-Cola Company purchased a minority stake in BODYARMOR, making them the second largest shareholder behind Repole.

State Games of North Carolina Announces New Title Sponsorship with BODYARMOR Sports Drink

DURHAM, NC – North Carolina Amateur Sports announces BODYARMOR Sports Drink as the new title sponsor of the State Games of North Carolina. Beginning with the June 2021 event, the BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina will be branded with the new title sponsor.

The BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina is North Carolina’s largest multi-sport, amateur athletic sporting event and will feature more than 12,000 athletes and 600 teams from 30 different sports. The annual sporting event will be held in June in Raleigh, Durham, and Cary, NC. The event will remain in these cities for 2022. Registration for the 2021 BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina is open for most sports in January 2021.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, which has owned the title partner rights for the State Games of North Carolina since 2010, now has a minority ownership stake in BODYARMOR Sports Drink. The previous title sponsor of the State Games of North Carolina was PowerAde, another brand in The Coca-Cola Company’s beverage portfolio.

About the BODYARMOR State Games

The BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina are the largest multi-sport festival in the state and one of the largest State Games programs in the United States. The BODYARMOR State Games is an annual event and features 30 sports, 12,000 athletes and 600 teams each year. Visit www.bodyarmorstategames.org for more information.

About BODYARMOR Sports Drink

BODYARMOR is a premium, sports drink that provides superior hydration. It is packed with electrolytes, coconut water and vitamins and is low in sodium and high in potassium. Created in 2011 by Mike Repole, BODYARMOR Sports Drink contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources. In 2017, BODYARMOR launched BODYARMOR LYTE, which has all the same nutrients as BODYARMOR Sports Drink but is naturally sweetened and has only 20 calories per serving; and BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium sport water designed by athletes, for athletes with a performance pH 9+ and electrolytes for sport. In August 2018, The Coca-Cola Company purchased a minority stake in BODYARMOR, making them the second largest shareholder behind Repole.

About North Carolina Amateur Sports

North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization founded in 1983 that annually organizes the BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina and three Cycle North Carolina events. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of health and wellness for all ages and skill levels through organizing best-in-class sporting events that enrich the quality of life and enhance the economic well-being of North Carolina communities. For more information on NCAS and its events, please access www.ncsports.org.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For over 119 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to over 66 million consumers.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “COKE.” More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.