Caldwell Academy Final Volleyball Rankings from MaxPreps.com:MacDiarmid, Phillips, Bozarth, and Black on track!!!!

North Carolina Final High School Volleyball Rankings for 2020-2021 includes both NCHSAA ( public schools ) & NCISAA ( independent schools )

by MaxPreps which has 484 schools..

CALDWELL ACADEMY’S final Ranking is # 6.

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS from Caldwell are as follows ( 500 + individuals listed in each category )

KILLS Gabby Black # 7 Lindsey MacDiarmid 14th

HITTING % Lindsey MacDiarmid 10th Gabby Black 35th

ASSISTS Christina Phillips 2nd

DIGS Madison Bozarth 5th

ACES Madison Bozarth 2nd Christina Phillips 21st Lindsey MacDiarmid 51st Gabby Black 68th

Courtesy of Bob Black

Caldwell Supporter & Fan