Game Report on Dudley-WS Parkland Boys Basketball:Gamble and Stockton load up for 46 points combined and Dudley Panthers never look back in win over Mustangs

Dudley 84, WS Parkland 61

          Q1    Q2     Q3    Q4     F
Dudley    15    17     29    23     84
Parkland  19     5      8    28     61

Dudley
Ayden Gamble 29
Frank Stockton 17
Nigel Vincent 8
Jahre Braswell 8
Tre McNeil 7
Cam Flippen 6
Dejour Miller 5
Tripp Brewer 3
Jaden Ingram 1

Parkland
S Walker 16
J Galloway 2
R Williams 12
B Jackson 11
J Sabastein 6
D Brown 1

Courtesy of Josh Prince
Dudley High School
Head Men’s Basketball

