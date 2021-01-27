Game Report on Dudley-WS Parkland Girls Basketball:Frazier, Washington, Fulmore, Wooten and Williams lead the hard-charging Dudley Lady Panthers

Posted by Press Release on January 27, 2021 at 12:17 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Dudley – 75
WS Parkland – 41

Dudley - 1st     2nd     3rd     4th     Final
         12      25      20       18       75

Mariah Frazier – 23

Sania Washington – 15

Quinzia Fulmore – 12

Marissa Wooten – 9

Nakyia Williams – 7

Morgan Smith – 4

Anayah Underwood – 3

JaNy’a Joseph – 2

Parkland  - 1st     2nd     3rd     4th     Final
            12      10        9       10      41

Mimie Griffin – 24

Kaiyah Cruz – 7
Taleeya Reed – 5
Justace Williams – 4
Dynajia Andrews – 1

Courtesy of Coach Frank R. McNeil
James B. Dudley High School

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top