Game Report on Dudley-WS Parkland Girls Basketball:Frazier, Washington, Fulmore, Wooten and Williams lead the hard-charging Dudley Lady Panthers
Dudley – 75
WS Parkland – 41
Dudley - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 12 25 20 18 75
Mariah Frazier – 23
Sania Washington – 15
Quinzia Fulmore – 12
Marissa Wooten – 9
Nakyia Williams – 7
Morgan Smith – 4
Anayah Underwood – 3
JaNy’a Joseph – 2
Parkland - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 12 10 9 10 41
Mimie Griffin – 24
Kaiyah Cruz – 7
Taleeya Reed – 5
Justace Williams – 4
Dynajia Andrews – 1
Courtesy of Coach Frank R. McNeil
James B. Dudley High School
