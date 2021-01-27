Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA-Central Carolina Prep Boys and Girls Basketball:Cone, Smith, Rhodes, Gibbs, and Carr with big nights for SLA Knights

The Knights get the sweep tonight taking 2 games from Central Carolina Prep.

In the girls game the Knights were scoring early and often and run out to a big non conference win by winning 64-22. Leading the Knights was Joy Cone with 31 points and Ella Smith added 20 points.

GIRLS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL CENTRAL CAROLINA PREP 2 9 11 0 22 SHINING LIGHT 20 23 11 10 64

CENTRAL CAROLINA PREP – AYANNA GARNER 13, SADIE HARRELL 4, HANNAH FORESTER 2, JOY CHAVIS 2, TORI JOHNSON 1

SHINING LIGHT (7-2/1-0) – JOY CONE 31, ELLA SMITH 20, JAYLA MASSEY 8, KAYLEIGH FEIDLER 2, GABRIELA PARRA 2, BROOKLYNN WALKER 1

The boys game was a back and forth game with Shining Light finishing very strong to take an 88-72 win. The Knights were down by double digits in the first half before coming out of halftime with stifling defense and creating easy shots. Leading the Knights in scoring was Will Rhodes with 27 and Nasir Gibbs with 23. Nathan Carr added 11 points respectively.

BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL CENTRAL CAROLINA PREP 19 14 21 18 72 SHINING LIGHT 15 21 23 29 88

CENTRAL CAROLINA PREP – COLEMAN FORESTER 21, CHRISTIAN MILLER 17, DA’MIR STINSON 14, TJ MILLER 7, JAYLAN RICHMOND 6, EDWIN STEPHENS 4, JALEN KEITH-MATTHEWS 3

SHINING LIGHT (5-10/1-0) – WILL RHODES 27, NASIR GIBBS 23, NATHAN CARR 11, T.J. CORBIN 9, CANON ROBERTS 8, JOSH MEBANE 4, ALEX HOGSETT 3, JOSHUA JOHNSON 3

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy