Game Report on Southwest Guilford-Western Guilford Boys Basketball:Cowboys survive Road Trip to the Hornets’ Nest as Butchee(25 pts.), Carmack(11 pts.) and Scarborough lift SWG/Hornets led by big Zavier Neely with 26 pts.

Southwest Guilford 65, Western Guilford 62

The Cowboys hit the road for a very important Piedmont Triad 3A Conference clash. Both the Cowboys and the Hornets came into tonight with a 1-1 conference record and needed to get a win to stay in the top half of the standings.

The Cowboys came out of the gate strong and built a double digit lead rather quickly into the contest. The Hornets would not go quietly. The home team took advantage of some lackluster play of the visitors and quickly turned the tide. Southwest stopped the bleeding in enough time to hold a 19-15 lead at the end of the opening frame.

The visitors continued their uninspired play in the second quarter while the home squad kept clawing away. The opening half closed with the Cowboys up 34-27.

Unfortunately this trend would continue into the remainder of the game. Poor decisions with the ball, slow rotations, and mental errors allowed the Hornets to continue to sting the Cowboys and not let them build any type of rhythm or continuity. The ugly frame closed with the visiting Cowboys holding the slimmest of leads at 44-43.

The theme of this poorly written play really was hammered home in the final act. It felt like nothing went their way as open looks, and even easy layups just wouldn’t fall as the Cowboys struggled to get anything going. The Hornets continued to swarm and claw back and make this a tight contest. The lethargic and inconsistent Cowboys somehow managed enough fortitude to make enough plays in the midst of this sad play. The Cowboys made just enough good things happen to hold on for the ugliest of wins at 65-62.

In this crazy COVID season, the Cowboys somehow managed to escape the road and improve to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the Piedmont Triad 3A conference.

The Hornets were led by Zavier Neely with 26 points. Southwest was paced by DeAnthony Butchee with (25 points, 7 Stls, and 7 Rebs), Claude Cormack with (11, 3 Stls), and Troy Scarborough with (11, 3 Rebs, Stl). The Cowboys will next face off a very good Dudley team on Friday night.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Western 15 12 16 19 62 Southwest 19 15 10 21 65

Western (1-5, 1-2)

Darrien Dalton 4

Kavon Poindexter 6

Tyrone Kanu 2

Bryson Moore 2

Alex Moore 2

Reese Pointer 5

Zavier Neely 26

Cameron Lyons 4

J. Bass 11

Southwest (5-2, 2-1)

Amarya Huggins 3 Stls, 2 Rebs, Ast

Claude Cormack

Isaiah Smith 3, Reb

DeAnthony Butchee

Noah Goldston Reb

Stevon Harrison 4, 3 Rebs, Stl

Troy Scarborough

Mason Drabik Reb

Henry Giant 7, 6 Rebs,

Alston Harrison 2, Reb, Ast, Stl

Courtesy of Southwest Guilford head coach, Greg Vlazny