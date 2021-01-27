High School Soccer News – Mike Johnston Named Boys’ Soccer Coach at Caldwell Academy

MIKE JOHNSTON NAMED BOYS’ SOCCER COACH AT CALDWELL ACADEMY

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Caldwell Academy Athletic Director Dan Bozarth announced the appointment of Mike Johnston as head boys’ soccer coach Wednesday. Johnston replaces Quinton Hurdle, who remains the Eagles’ girls’ soccer coach and will assume a new role in youth soccer development at the school.

Johnston, Caldwell’s head girls’ basketball coach since 2019, brings extensive experience to his new position. The Greensboro native has coached soccer at the youth, Olympic Development, high school, and collegiate levels in the Triad.

Johnston spent 14 years at the American Hebrew Academy (AHA) where he chaired the school’s Wellness Department, served as associate athletics director, and coached the boys’ and girls’ basketball and soccer teams. Johnston earned the North Carolina Soccer Coaches’ Association’s 1A Girls’ Private School Coach of the Year Awards in 2017 and 2018. He won regional coaching honors those seasons, plus 2019. He was also named a 2017 regional boys’ soccer coach of the year. The Eagles produced many all-star selections and prepared a number of students for intercollegiate competition under Johnston’s watch.

Johnston has a lengthy resume of soccer instruction that includes service as an assistant coach at both Greensboro College (2018-19) and Guilford College (2000-02). He is also a regular on the collegiate summer camp coaching circuit. Johnston’s coaching career commenced as a student coach of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s (UNCG) women’s club soccer team from 1995-2000. In 1998, Johnston worked as an assistant boys’ and girls’ soccer coach at Greensboro Day School. With his assistance, the Bengals won girls’ state titles in 1999 and 2000 and finished second in 2001. He also aided the boys’ team that captured the 2000 state crown. Johnston has coached and served as assistant director of coaching with the Greensboro Youth Soccer Association.

Also an experienced classroom teacher, Johnston has served as department chair and sports medicine/advanced fitness instructor for the Middle College at UNCG since 2019. He also taught kinesiology and wellness courses at UNCG while earning his master’s degree in sports medicine/exercise and sports science from 2002-04. Johnston earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science from UNCG in 1998.

Johnston holds an advanced national diploma and national diploma from United Soccer Coaches. He is a certified personal trainer and licensed strength and conditioning coach.

Courtesy of Dave Walters, Marketing and Communications Director