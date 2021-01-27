Monday’s Hornets-Magic NBA game first that was officiated with a Two-Woman Crew:”It was like my feminist dreams come true”, says Jenna Schroeder

from www.yardbarker.com:

The Charlotte Hornets-Orlando Magic game was the first NBA game to be officiated with a two-woman referee crew…..

Monday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic made history for reasons that have nothing to do with the men playing in the game.

Per The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder made up two-thirds of the contest’s referee crew. It was the first time that two women officials worked an NBA regular-season matchup together.

While Sean Wright served as the crew chief, Sago was the referee and Schroeder was the game’s umpire.

Sago and Schroeder previously worked together in the G League.

“This was a big deal,” Schroeder said. “It was like my feminist dreams come true, that like my personal values are colliding with my professional values and it’s awesome.”

Last week, the NFL announced that Sarah Thomas will be a down judge for Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7. Thomas will be the first woman to ever work on a Super Bowl officiating crew.