Wednesday Night High School Scoreboard:Grimsley travels to Graham and the Whirlies come home with Boys and Girls victories

Posted by Andy Durham on January 27, 2021 at 11:57 pm under High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Grimsley High School Boys Varsity Basketball
Grimsley High School: 83, Graham High School: 48
Grimsley(5-0)/Graham(2-4)

Grimsley High School School Girls Varsity Basketball
Grimsley High School: 79, Graham High School 8
Grimsley(5-2)/Graham(1-5)

Grimsley High School Girls Varsity Lacrosse
Grimsley High School: 17, Northwest Guilford High School: 2

Boys Basketball
North Davidson 80, East Davidson 42
ND(6-0)

