Wednesday Night High School Scoreboard:Grimsley travels to Graham and the Whirlies come home with Boys and Girls victories
Grimsley High School Boys Varsity Basketball
Grimsley High School: 83, Graham High School: 48
Grimsley(5-0)/Graham(2-4)
First GHS team to start the season 5-0 since the 2010-11 season. Proud of our kids and their efforts to start the year. pic.twitter.com/pYwmO15LVn
— Coach Darren Corbett (@DarrenCorbett4) January 28, 2021
Grimsley High School School Girls Varsity Basketball
Grimsley High School: 79, Graham High School 8
Grimsley(5-2)/Graham(1-5)
Grimsley High School Girls Varsity Lacrosse
Grimsley High School: 17, Northwest Guilford High School: 2
Boys Basketball
North Davidson 80, East Davidson 42
ND(6-0)
