Update on Freddy Johnson(Greensboro Day School) Boys Basketball Victories/Wins
Need to check it out today….Very impressive….Freddy Johnson, Greensboro Day School boys basketball coach, since 1977….
Big congrats to @CoachJ1977 …with last nights win, @GreensboroDay HC Freddy Johnson now has 1,097 career wins. He’s now 8th on the All-Time wins list Nationally for Boys High School Head Coaches. @WFMY @WFMYhss pic.twitter.com/S3pTR6p3Z8
— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) January 27, 2021
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.