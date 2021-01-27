We have a High School Soccer final:Grimsley boys top East Forsyth, 4-2

Posted by Press Release on January 27, 2021 at 11:40 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Grimsley High School Boys Varsity Soccer

Date: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Grimsley High School: 4, East Forsyth High School: 2

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top