Elon Cross Country Opens 2021 Season on Friday

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s and women’s cross country programs unveiled their 2021 schedule as announced by Phoenix head cross country and assistant track and field coach Kevin Jermyn on Thursday, Jan. 28. The maroon and gold open its campaign this Friday, Jan. 29, at the CAA XC Preview in Wilmington, N.C.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to compete in cross county this winter,” said Jermyn. “I am thankful for our university and athletic administration’s support in optimizing our ability to compete safely. Having competitions to look forward to and to prepare for is helping our team manage better during a difficult time.”

The CAA XC Preview will feature seven combined teams between the men’s and the women’s races. Four teams – Elon, College of Charleston, James Madison and host UNCW – will compete in the women’s 5K race at 3 p.m. while three teams – Elon, Northeastern and UNCW – will compete at 4 p.m.

After opening its schedule at the CAA XC Preview, the Phoenix will either compete at the Winter Vertcross at High Point, N.C., on Feb. 12 or trek to Myrtle Beach, S.C., to compete at the Valentine’s Carolina Invite on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The maroon and gold begin postseason competition with a return trip to UNCW for the CAA Cross Country Championships on Friday, March 5. Following that meet, the NCAA Championships will be held on Monday, March 15, in Stillwater, Okla., for teams and individual athletes that qualify.

Women’s Team Preview

The Elon women enter the 2021 winter campaign as the defending Colonial Athletic Association champion after earning its first-ever CAA title at the league meet in 2019. The Phoenix welcomes back reigning Rookie of the Year Maria Ahm and fellow All-CAA performer Hannah Preeo. Ahm finished fifth at the league meet while Preeo was 11th overall. Other notable returners include senior Bridget Kanaley and sophomores Maggie Springer and Anna Twomey.

Men’s Team Preview

On the men’s side, the maroon and gold look to build off its third-place standing at the CAA Championships from 2019. Junior Andrew Miller is back after earning his second straight All-CAA accolade at the league meet when he finished seventh overall. Sophomore Aidan Tierney also earned All-CAA honors with an 11th-place standing at the 2019 CAA Championships. Sophomores Tamer Metwalli and Dillon Selfors also return for the Phoenix while five first-year athletes will also join the fold for the Elon male harriers.

2021 Elon Cross Country Winter Schedule

Jan. 29 CAA XC Preview Wilmington, N.C. Feb. 12 Winter Vertcross High Point, N.C. or Feb. 13 Valentine’s Carolina Invite Myrtle Beach, S.C. March 5 CAA Championships Wilmington, N.C. March 15 NCAA Championships Stillwater, Okla.