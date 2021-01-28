Former Greensboro Grasshopper catcher J.T. Realmuto signs Five-Year $115.5 million dollar deal with the Philadelphia Phillies
from www.yardbarker.com:/CLICK HERE
Phillies, J.T. Realmuto(Greensboro Grasshoppers) agree to five-year, $115.5 million deal
It appears that catcher J.T. Realmuto, one of the top available players of the MLB offseason, isn’t going anywhere.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Todd Zolecki of the league’s official website are reporting that the Philadelphia Phillies are bringing Realmuto back on a five-year contract worth $115.5 million.
Realmuto is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner who turns 30 years old shortly before Opening Day and is widely viewed as one of the best catchers in all of baseball. According to ESPN, he leads all players at the position in WAR (10.1), RBIs (189) and stolen bases (16). He is also second in slugging percentage (.489) and OPS (.825) since the start of the 2018 season.
He joined the Phillies via a trade from the Miami Marlins in February 2019 and hit .275 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI in his first season with his new MLB home. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Realmuto hit .266 with 11 homers and 32 RBI across 47 regular-season games.
He declined an $18.9 million, one-year qualifying offer following the season to test free agency but ultimately returned to the City of Brotherly Love. Zolecki added that Realmuto’s deal has the highest average annual value ($23.1 million) for a contract ever signed by a catcher.
Bill Hass said,
Realmuto was part of the 2011 South Atlantic League championship team with the Hoppers. Other notable future major-leaguers included Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and Mark Canha. Realmuto was in his first season as a catcher after being drafted out of high school, where he played shortstop. He played in 96 games, hit .287 with 12 homers, 49 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in Greensboro.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.