Game Report on Bishop McGuinness Villains vs. Lexington Yellow Jackets Varsity Boys Basketball:Jeremiah Manley “The Man” tonight for Villains and Seth Williams provides the defensive spark

Bishop 52, Lexington 42

Bishop McGuinness took on the Lexington Yellow Jackets in their first non-conference matchup of the season Thursday night. It was senior night for the Villains and they were able to overcome a sloppy first half to take home their third victory of the year. Jeremiah Manley led the Villains with 11 points and a handful of assists throughout the contest. Seth Williams came off the bench to add a defensive spark and poured in 9 points of his own. Bishop will play again tomorrow night at home against conference opponent East Surry.

Bishop: 7 14 14 17 - 52 Lexington: 15 9 7 11 - 42

Bishop

Jeremiah Manley 11

Seth Williams 9

Dawson McAlhany 9

Noah Allred 7

Nate Fuller 5

Thomas Markun 5

Jaden Pluciniczak 4

Kevin Chase 2

Lexington

Wilds 17

Reid 8

Williams 7

Wim 5

Bobo 3

Trempey 3

Bishop: 3-1 (1-1)

Lexington: 2-2

Courtesy of Michael Herschel

Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball

