Game Report on Bishop McGuinness Villains vs. Lexington Yellow Jackets Varsity Boys Basketball:Jeremiah Manley “The Man” tonight for Villains and Seth Williams provides the defensive spark
Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School
Bishop 52, Lexington 42
Bishop McGuinness took on the Lexington Yellow Jackets in their first non-conference matchup of the season Thursday night. It was senior night for the Villains and they were able to overcome a sloppy first half to take home their third victory of the year. Jeremiah Manley led the Villains with 11 points and a handful of assists throughout the contest. Seth Williams came off the bench to add a defensive spark and poured in 9 points of his own. Bishop will play again tomorrow night at home against conference opponent East Surry.
Bishop: 7 14 14 17 - 52 Lexington: 15 9 7 11 - 42
Bishop
Jeremiah Manley 11
Seth Williams 9
Dawson McAlhany 9
Noah Allred 7
Nate Fuller 5
Thomas Markun 5
Jaden Pluciniczak 4
Kevin Chase 2
Lexington
Wilds 17
Reid 8
Williams 7
Wim 5
Bobo 3
Trempey 3
Bishop: 3-1 (1-1)
Lexington: 2-2
Courtesy of Michael Herschel
Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball
Bishop McGuinness Basketball
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.