Game Report on North Davidson-East Davidson Boys Basketball:Dalton, McNeair, Moore, and Everhart dealing on Wednesday night for ND Knights

North Davidson 80, East Davidson 42

North Davidson     24   14  18   24    80
East Davidson       2   16   8   16    42

North Davidson 6-0 (3-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference

East Davidson 0-7 (0-3) Central Carolina 2A Conference

North Davidson Scoring:
Jamarien Dalton-22
Ja’Mir McNeair-14
Travarius Moore-14
Mason Everhart-12
Green-7
Jones-6
Odum-3
Shoaf-2

East Davidson Scoring:
Jaylen Addison-11
Skeen-7
Moretz-7
Gusa-5
Albertson-4
Hill-3
Faircloth-3
Barrett-2

Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Head Men’s Basketball Coach/Head Men’s Tennis Coach
North Davidson High School

