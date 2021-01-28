Game Report on North Davidson-East Davidson Boys Basketball:Dalton, McNeair, Moore, and Everhart dealing on Wednesday night for ND Knights
North Davidson 80, East Davidson 42
North Davidson 24 14 18 24 80 East Davidson 2 16 8 16 42
North Davidson 6-0 (3-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference
East Davidson 0-7 (0-3) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson Scoring:
Jamarien Dalton-22
Ja’Mir McNeair-14
Travarius Moore-14
Mason Everhart-12
Green-7
Jones-6
Odum-3
Shoaf-2
East Davidson Scoring:
Jaylen Addison-11
Skeen-7
Moretz-7
Gusa-5
Albertson-4
Hill-3
Faircloth-3
Barrett-2
Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Head Men’s Basketball Coach/Head Men’s Tennis Coach
North Davidson High School
