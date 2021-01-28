Only finding one High School Basketball Game for tonight:1/28/2021(Page at Grimsley coming up on Friday night/Tomorrow night)[Western Guilford girls win/Waiting on news from Northwest]

Here’s one of our game results from tonight:Western Guilford girls 47, Mount Tabor 35

WG(1-4)

Bishop boys 52

Lexington 42

Bishop(3-1)

This is the only game we could find on the MaxPreps schedule for tonight…

Reidsville girls(2-2) at Northwest Guilford(7-0)…6pm

That is it for tonight/Thursday, but a lot of games coming up on Friday including Page at Grimsley…Page girls(4-3)/Grimsley(5-2)..

Page boys(5-1)/Grimsley(5-0)