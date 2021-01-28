VA Tech Women knock off #2 N.C. State in Overtime, 83-71:Kitley(Northwest Guilford High School) with 17 pts./11 rebounds and King(Northwest Guilford High School) 10 pts. help Tech over Pack[Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) DNP for Pack]

Elizabeth Kitley(Northwest Guilford High School) registered her 11th double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Virginia Tech women…Cayla King(Northwest Guilford High School) had 10 points in 39 minutes, for the VA Tech Hokies….Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) missed her second straight game for the N.C. State Wolfpack, while in COVID-19 protocol….Cunane was a big missing piece of the Wolfpack puzzle….

from www.hokiesports.com:

Brooks’ Hokies register historic win in overtime Thursday

Tech knocks off second-ranked NC State 83-71

BLACKSBURG – Aisha Sheppard scored 28 points after halftime and the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team earned the program’s first win over a team ranked inside the top four of the AP Poll with an 83-71 overtime victory on Carilion Clinic Court Thursday night.

For the Hokies with the win, Tech’s first over a ranked program since 2019, their record moves to 8-7 (3-7) and the Wolfpack falter for the first time this season and stand at 11-1 (6-1).

A tightly contested first half ended with the Pack leading by four points, 30-26, despite the Hokies’ top scorers, the most dynamic tandem in the conference, Sheppard and center Elizabeth Kitley being held to just two points combined on 1 for 12 shooting.

But the second half was a different affair as Sheppard saw shots fall and her aggressive play led to a career-high 14 free throw attempts, of which the senior made 12. Sheppard, the program’s leader in 3’s was honored pregame with a commemorative basketball, added four more to her tally, including the dagger in overtime.

After a 7-0 spurt late in the game, Tech led by three points and NC State forward Camille Hobby was forced to shoot a deep 3-point basket, which went in just as time expired.

The Hokies didn’t blink, with Sheppard scoring the first basket of the extra session and the Hokies would go on to score 26 points in the frame to pull away for the historic win.

“First and foremost, we needed that,” Head Coach Kenny Brooks stated with a smile. “Very happy for the kids, very proud of their performance and very proud of them period. The way that they’ve handled everything that’s been happening and just very proud. To finally be able to get over the hump and get one of this magnitude feels really good.”

Kitley once again collected a double-double in the game and Azana Baines. Scored a career-high 16 points and pulled down five rebounds in the effort.

The Hokies made 11 3’s, while holding the Wolfpack to just five.

Hobby led the Wolfpack with 19 points.

GAME NOTES

•Virginia Tech is now 2-22 against the Wolfpack.

•Kenny Brooks’ record moves to 94-56 at Virginia Tech and 431-178 in his career.

•Tech is 8-8 all-time on January 28 and 6-8 in conference games played on that date.

•The starting lineup of Georgia Amoore, Aisha Sheppard, Cayla King, Azana Baines and Elizabeth Kitley accounted for 80 points. It was the second game of the season that this combination had been utilized from the opening tip, with the first being the first matchup against the Wolfpack when the Hokies scored 87.

•Kitley registered her 11th double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds. She leads the conference in that category after securing her fifth consecutive one.

NEXT TIME ON CARILION CLINIC COURT

•A second meeting against the North Carolina Tar Heels is scheduled for Sunday, January 31 at Cassell Coliseum. That game is set to tip at 4 p.m. and will be shown on ACC Network.

•The Hokies won the first meeting of the season 66-54 in Chapel Hill on January 14. In that contest, Elizabeth Kitley registered a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds and Cayla King and Aisha Sheppard each added 15 points. It was the program’s third consecutive victory in Carmichael Arena.