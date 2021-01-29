A True Basketball Legend, John Chaney, gone at age 89

John Chaney, legendary Temple University basketball coach, dies at 89

from Mike Jensen with The Philadelphia Inquirer/CLICK HERE to read more, or to read all….

John Chaney, the legendary Temple University basketball coach, the very face of the school on North Broad Street for a generation and an icon of his sport, has passed away at age 89.

Chaney had led to Temple to five appearances in the NCAA Elite Eight, the last trip in 2001, the year Chaney was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In addition to 17 trips to the NCAA tournament with the Owls, Chaney won a Division II national title at Cheyney University.

Known for his sometimes fiery temperament, his early morning practices, his unique matchup zone defense, his aversion to turnovers, and his fierce devotion to offering a hand to lift those who most needed a lift, Chaney retired in 2006 after winning 741 games between Cheyney and Temple.

“A man who lived his life the way he wanted, and will be remembered for his service,” said Simon Gratz High coach Lynard Stewart, who played for Chaney at Temple.

CLICK HERE to read all….