Caldwell Academy PTAC Swim Meet Championship Results

The EAGLES of Caldwell Academy competed in the PTAC Swim Championship on 27JAN against the following schools ::

Forsyth Country Day School ,, GDS,, High Point Christian,,, Calvary Day School & Westchester Country Day School.

TOTAL MENS & WOMEN’S TEAM STANDING placed 3rd,,, INDIVIDUAL MENS placed 2nd,, & WOMEN’S placed 5th.

Following Caldwell swimmers placed in the top five ( 5th ) of each event:::

WOMEN”S 200 YD MEDLEY RELAY 3rd Davis Bryant,,, Anna Grace Reynolds,, Reece Ramseur & Libby Newman

MENS 200 YD MEDLEY RELAY 2nd Kieran Mohorn,,, John Ramos,, Noah Ramos & Carson Reynolds

MENS 200 YD FREE Parker Smith 2nd,,,, Kieran Mohorn 4th

MENS 200 YD IM Noah Ramos 3rd

MENS 50 YD FREE John Ramos 2nd,, Carson Reynolds 4th

WOMEN”S 100 YD BUTTERFLY Reece Ramseur 2nd

MENS 100 YD BUTTERFLY Noah Ramos 2nd

MENS 100 YD FREE Parker Smith 3rd,,, Carson Reynolds 5th

WOMEN’S 500 YD FREE Anna Grace Reynolds 4th

WOMEN’S 200 YD FREE RELAY 3rd Anna Grace Reynolds,, Libby Newman,, Davis Bryant,,, Reece Ramseur

MENS 200 YD FREE RELAY 2nd Jonathon Reynolds,,, Parker Smith ,, Davis Mohorn,,, Carson Reynolds

WOMEN’S 100 YD BACKSTROKE Reece Ramseur 4th

MENS 100 YD BACKSTROKE Kieran Mohorn 2nd

WOMEN’S 100 YD BREASTSTROKE Anna Grace Reynolds 4th

MENS 100 YD BREASTSTROKE John Ramos 2nd

MENS 400 YD FREE RELAY 2nd Noah Ramos,,, Kieran Mohorn,, Parker Smith,, John Ramos

Following Swimmers have qualified for the STATE MEET ;; MEN Noah Ramos,,, John Ramos,,, Davis Mohorn,, Kieran Mohorn,,, Parker Smith,,

Jonathon Reynolds,, Carson Reynolds,,

WOMEN:: Davis Bryant,, Libby Newman,, Anna Grace Reynolds,, Reece Ramseur,,

Maddie Herrick,,, Lyda Zlotkowski

Courtesy of Bob Black

Supporter & Fan of Caldwell Athletics