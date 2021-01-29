Elon Cross Country: Ahm Sets School Record at CAA XC Preview

WINNABOW, N.C. – Sophomore Maria Ahm set a new school-record in the women’s 5K as the Elon University men’s and women’s cross country teams opened their 2021 winter campaign at the CAA XC Preview on Friday, Jan. 29, at the Old Fort Golf Course.

Men’s Results • Women’s Results

Ahm clocked a time of 17:19.29 in the women’s 5K, taking first place overall to lead the Phoenix women. The Holbæk, Denmark, native broke Kimberly Johansen’s five-year record of 17:23 as the maroon and gold women won the meet with 17 points.

Men’s Recap

• The maroon and gold men was second overall in the men’s 8K race, scoring 50 total points as a team. Northeastern took team medalist honors with 15 points while host UNCW was third with 73.

• Andrew Miller led Elon with a time of 24:44.57 and was seventh overall at the meet. The Fleming Island, Fla., native was three seconds off his personal-best time.

• Sophomore Aidan Tierney was next for the Phoenix, coming in at ninth overall with a time of 25:02.86. Rookie Ethan Mimeles was 10th overall with his time of 25:29.09

• Tamer Metwalli (26:07.75) and Cameron Dunn (26:42.96) rounded out the runners for the Phoenix, coming in at 13th and 14th overall, respectively.

Women’s Recap

• Elon took first overall to edge out James Madison in the team standings with its 17 points. The Dukes scored 54 points in second while College of Charleston (55) and UNCW (109) rounded out the team scores.

• Ahm beat out the runner-up of the race, teammate Leandra Lorenz, by over 25 seconds in the women’s 5K. Lorenz ran a time of 17:45.58 in her first-ever race for the maroon and gold.

• The Phoenix had the first four runners of the race cross the finish line in Ahm, Lorenz and sophomores Maggie Springer (17:46.57) and Anna Twomey (17:47.84).

• Lorenz, Springer and Twomey also moved into the program’s top-10 performance list with their efforts.

• Alexandra DeCicco was eighth overall in her first race for Elon with a time of 17:53.85 to conclude the top-five scorers for the Phoenix.

On Deck

The Phoenix will compete next either at the Winter Vertcross in High Point, N.C., on Feb 12, or at the Valentine’s Carolina Invite in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on Feb. 13.

Men’s Results – Elon 2nd place (50 points)

6. Andrew Miller – 24:44.57

9. Aidan Tierney – 25:02.86

10. Ethan Mimeles – 25:29.09

13. Tamer Metwalli – 26:07.75

14. Cameron Dunn – 26:42.96

Women’s Results – Elon 1st place (17 points)

1. Maria Ahm – 17:19.29

2. Leandra Lorenz – 17:45.58

3. Maggie Springer – 17:46.57

4. Anna Twomey – 17:47.84

7. Alexandra DeCicco – 17:53.85

13. Bridget Kanaley – 18:24.06

14. Racheal Wesolowski – 18:45.54

17. Lizzie Vinci – 19:06.19

19. Hannah Miller – 19:10.87

23. Alice Roberts – 19:59.47