Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-East Surry Boys Basketball:Noah finds the Arc in his shot and Allred hits for 30 pts. for Bishop Villains

Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School

Bishop McGuinness 77, East Surry 50

The Bishop McGuinness Villains hosted the East Surry Cardinals Friday night and took home a big conference victory. The Villains had a big night from forward Noah Allred who went for a career high 30 points on six 3-pointers. Allred also added 10 rebounds and 6 blocks in the contest. Wing Dawson McAlhany added 11 points of his own. Bishop travels to Winston-Salem on Tuesday night to take on conference opponent Winston-Salem Prep.

Bishop: 12 27 20 18 - 77 East: 9 10 19 12 - 50

Bishop

Noah Allred 30

Dawson McAlhany 11

Jeremiah Manley 8

Thomas Markun 8

Henry Riek 6

Nate Fuller 3

Jaden Plunciniczak 2

Seth Williams 2

Kevin Chase 2

Xan Varner 2

Rio O’Hale 2

East Surry

Brian 13

Hiatt 11

Needham 8

Shutterby 6

Armstrong 3

Goldbach 3

Ring 2

Bishop: 4-1 (2-1)

East: 3-3 (2-1)

Courtesy of Michael Herschel

Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball

