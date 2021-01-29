Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-East Surry Boys Basketball:Noah finds the Arc in his shot and Allred hits for 30 pts. for Bishop Villains
Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School
Bishop McGuinness 77, East Surry 50
The Bishop McGuinness Villains hosted the East Surry Cardinals Friday night and took home a big conference victory. The Villains had a big night from forward Noah Allred who went for a career high 30 points on six 3-pointers. Allred also added 10 rebounds and 6 blocks in the contest. Wing Dawson McAlhany added 11 points of his own. Bishop travels to Winston-Salem on Tuesday night to take on conference opponent Winston-Salem Prep.
Bishop: 12 27 20 18 - 77 East: 9 10 19 12 - 50
Bishop
Noah Allred 30
Dawson McAlhany 11
Jeremiah Manley 8
Thomas Markun 8
Henry Riek 6
Nate Fuller 3
Jaden Plunciniczak 2
Seth Williams 2
Kevin Chase 2
Xan Varner 2
Rio O’Hale 2
East Surry
Brian 13
Hiatt 11
Needham 8
Shutterby 6
Armstrong 3
Goldbach 3
Ring 2
Bishop: 4-1 (2-1)
East: 3-3 (2-1)
Courtesy of Michael Herschel
Assistant Varsity Boys Basketball
Bishop McGuinness Basketball
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.