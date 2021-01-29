Game Report on East Forsyth-West Forsyth Girls Basketball:Simes and Long help make EF Eagles a winner on Friday night
East Forsyth High School 51
West Forsyth High School 38
East Forsyth High School; 15; 14; 9; 13;—;51 West Forsyth High School; 16; 4; 7; 11;—;38
East Forsyth High School (6-1): Hoover 5, Axtell 6, Monay 5, N’diaye 6, Simes 14, Summers 2, Long 13
West Forsyth High School (6-2): Gary 5, Hunter 2, Shillito 6, Baskerville 16, Johnson 9
Courtesy of Coach Aaron Grier East Forsyth HS
