Game Report on Grimsley JV Boys over Page, 64-43

Grimsley boys visited the Page Pirates today. The game was close in the first half with Grimsley going into the half up 1.

After switching to a zone second half the Whirlies out scored the Pirates by 20 points.

Jalen Bumpass with 15 of his 20 points in the second. Justin O’Neil also stepped in with 17 points.

Final score, Grimsley 64-43 over Page…

Courtesy of Christopher Wadelington