Game Report on Lake Norman Christian JV Boys and Salem Baptist Varsity Boys at Shining Light Academy/SLA:Meban, Roberts, Carr, Rhodes and Gibbs games on for Knights

Close contest that was marred with sloppy play and fouls but Shining Light was able to come out with a victory. Josh Mebane led the Knights with 12 points as Canon Roberts and Nathan Carr each add 10 points each.

JV BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL LAKE NORMAN CHRISRTIAN 10 13 16 14 53 SHINING LIGHT 12 15 10 23 60

LAKE NORMAN CHRISRTIAN – WILL GOOGINS 15, JALEN CHAMBERS 13, AARON STREET 10, ROY QUICK 5, JORDAN ACKER 5, JJ SATI-GRIER 5

SHINING LIGHT (9-5/2-0) – JOSH MEBAN 12, CANON ROBERTS 10, NATHAN CARR 10, T.J. CORBIN 8, JACQUES DALTON 7, JOSH JOHNSON 6, CAYDEN MARTIN 5, CYNSERE CARVER 2

Shining Light starts out well but fades with another sloppy game with many fouls called on both sides. Salem Baptist got too many easy baskets and would win big over the Knights. Will Rhodes led the Knights with 23 points on six 3 pointers and Nathan Carr added 20 points. Nasir Gibbs chips in 17 points as well. Shad Thomas has the big night with 27 points and 30 rebounds and Eli Arnold also adds 27 points.

BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL SALEM BAPTIST 18 27 22 19 86 SHINING LIGHT 20 11 23 16 70

SALEM BAPTIST – ELI ARNOLD 27, SHAD THOMAS 27, ETHAN PEGRAM 11, NICOLAS WATKINS 11, JASON HANCOCK 5, ENOCH FERRY 3, HUNTER CROUSE 2

SHINING LIGHT (5-11/1-0) – WILL RHODES 23, NATHAN CARR 20, NASIR GIBBS 17, CANON ROBERTS 4, T.J. CORBIN 3, JOSH MEBANE 3

