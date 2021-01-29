Game Report on North Davidson-Thomasville Girls and Boys Basketball:ND Knights sweep T’ville Bulldogs with 50 points from Jamarien Dalton for ND boys, while Hege hits for 24 and McMillan 21 for ND girls

North Davidson 72, Thomasville 39

ND Q1: 26 Q2: 16 Q3:21 Q4:9
THS Q1: 7 Q2: 18 Q3: 6 Q4:8

ND Scoring
Hege 24
McMillan 21
Michael 14
Brinkley 8
Moore 2
Minton 1

Thomasville
Gainey 21
Little 15
Lee 3

Courtesy of Katelyn Frazier
Head Varsity Women’s Basketball Coach

North Davidson boys 86, Thomasville 61

Thomasville          10  16  15  20    61
North Davidson       20  13  21  32    86

Thomasville 2-5 (1-4) Central Carolina 2A Conference

North Davidson 7-0 (4-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference

Thomasville Scoring:
Malcolm Knight-15
Janhri Luckey-10
Henry-8
Gladden-7
Dickerson-6
Carolina-5
Billy-5
Washington-2
Williams-2
Ray-1

North Davidson Scoring:
Jamarien Dalton-50
Travarius Moore-16
McNeair-8
Everhart-6
Shoaf-3
Jones-2
Green-1

Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Head Men’s Basketball Coach/Head Men’s Tennis Coach
North Davidson High School

