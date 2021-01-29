Game Report on North Davidson-Thomasville Girls and Boys Basketball:ND Knights sweep T’ville Bulldogs with 50 points from Jamarien Dalton for ND boys, while Hege hits for 24 and McMillan 21 for ND girls
North Davidson 72, Thomasville 39
ND Q1: 26 Q2: 16 Q3:21 Q4:9 THS Q1: 7 Q2: 18 Q3: 6 Q4:8
ND Scoring
Hege 24
McMillan 21
Michael 14
Brinkley 8
Moore 2
Minton 1
Thomasville
Gainey 21
Little 15
Lee 3
Courtesy of Katelyn Frazier
Head Varsity Women’s Basketball Coach
North Davidson boys 86, Thomasville 61
Thomasville 10 16 15 20 61 North Davidson 20 13 21 32 86
Thomasville 2-5 (1-4) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson 7-0 (4-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference
Thomasville Scoring:
Malcolm Knight-15
Janhri Luckey-10
Henry-8
Gladden-7
Dickerson-6
Carolina-5
Billy-5
Washington-2
Williams-2
Ray-1
North Davidson Scoring:
Jamarien Dalton-50
Travarius Moore-16
McNeair-8
Everhart-6
Shoaf-3
Jones-2
Green-1
Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Head Men’s Basketball Coach/Head Men’s Tennis Coach
North Davidson High School
