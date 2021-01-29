Game Report on Page-Grimsley Girls Basketball:Maynard, Fennie, Lineberry, and Schmedes push Pirates past Whirlies

Page 42, Grimsley 25

Page(5-3,2-1)- Reagan Maynard 12, Meredith Fennie 10, Kirah Lineberry 8, Anna Schmedes 6, Candice Williams 2, Hattie Sloyan 2, Ellie Jones 2

Grimsley (5-3,1-2)- Destoine Tisdale 8, Avery Knapp 7, Tajamirala Russell 7, Nadia Von Reichbauer 2, Amica Webster 1

Page was led by Reagan Maynard’s 12 points and 5 steals, Meredith Fennie had 10 points and Kirah Lineberry 8 points. Anna Schmedes had 6 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists to help the Pirate cause.

Grimsley’s Destoine Tisdale led the way for the Whirlies with 8 points.

Page hosts Ragsdale at the Mac on Tuesday and Grimsley has Northwest Guilford at home. Both games are at 6:00 followed by the boys games at 7:30.

Courtesy of Page head coach Ed Johnson….

