Game Report on Page-Grimsley Girls Basketball:Maynard, Fennie, Lineberry, and Schmedes push Pirates past Whirlies
Page 42, Grimsley 25
Page- 7 13 10 12- 42 Grimsley – 9 2 2 12- 25
Page(5-3,2-1)- Reagan Maynard 12, Meredith Fennie 10, Kirah Lineberry 8, Anna Schmedes 6, Candice Williams 2, Hattie Sloyan 2, Ellie Jones 2
Grimsley (5-3,1-2)- Destoine Tisdale 8, Avery Knapp 7, Tajamirala Russell 7, Nadia Von Reichbauer 2, Amica Webster 1
Page was led by Reagan Maynard’s 12 points and 5 steals, Meredith Fennie had 10 points and Kirah Lineberry 8 points. Anna Schmedes had 6 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists to help the Pirate cause.
Grimsley’s Destoine Tisdale led the way for the Whirlies with 8 points.
Page hosts Ragsdale at the Mac on Tuesday and Grimsley has Northwest Guilford at home. Both games are at 6:00 followed by the boys games at 7:30.
Courtesy of Page head coach Ed Johnson….
**********Playback/Replay/Rewind available now at GreensboroSports Radio…
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.