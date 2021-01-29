Game Report on Ragsdale-High Point Central Girls Basketball:Maros and Patel playing well and boost RHS Tigers in victory over HPC
Final Score:Ragsdale 63 (6-2) HP Central 25 (0-7)
Half time: Ragsdale 34 HPC 16
Scorers: Ragsdale
Kat Maros 18, Krupa Patel 13, Mya Patrick 8, Erin Mackie 6, Moriah Simmons 4, Amya Simon 4, Alyssa Bradford 3, Christian Atwater 3, Victoria Boddie 2, Madison Campbell 2
HP Central
A Krasjink 7, J Shannon 7, J Mitchell 3, H Coleman 2, E Non-He 2, K Harrison 2, K Cochran 2
Courtesy of Cliff Jackson
Varsity Girls Basketball Assistant Coach
