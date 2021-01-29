Game Report on Ragsdale-High Point Central Girls Basketball:Maros and Patel playing well and boost RHS Tigers in victory over HPC

Posted by Press Release on January 29, 2021 at 11:29 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Final Score:Ragsdale 63 (6-2) HP Central 25 (0-7)

Half time: Ragsdale 34 HPC 16

Scorers: Ragsdale
Kat Maros 18, Krupa Patel 13, Mya Patrick 8, Erin Mackie 6, Moriah Simmons 4, Amya Simon 4, Alyssa Bradford 3, Christian Atwater 3, Victoria Boddie 2, Madison Campbell 2

HP Central
A Krasjink 7, J Shannon 7, J Mitchell 3, H Coleman 2, E Non-He 2, K Harrison 2, K Cochran 2

Courtesy of Cliff Jackson
Varsity Girls Basketball Assistant Coach

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top