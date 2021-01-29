High School Basketball Tonight Finals for 1/29/2021:Grimsley and Page split on the Phil Weaver Court, at the Bob Sawyer Gym(GHS)/Grimsley Whirlies(6-0)
Finals from tonight’s high school basketball games….
Grimsley boys 69, Page 46
Grimsley(6-0)/Page(5-2)
End of 1st Q:Grimsley 19, Page 9…Halftime:Grimsley 40, Page 24…End of 3rd Q:Grimsley 52, Page 39…Final:Grimsley 69, Page 46…
Tyler Albright with 27 points to lead the Grimsley Whirlies in scoring….
Page girls 42, Grimsley 25
Page(5-3)/Grimsley(5-3)
End of 1st Q:Page 9, Grimsley 7…Halftime:Page 20, Grimsley 11…End of 3rd Q:Page 30, Grimsley 13…Final:Page 42, Grimsley 25
Grimsley JV boys basketball:Grimsley 64, Page 43
Dudley girls 69, Southwest Guilford 51
Dudley girls(7-0)
Dudley boys 68, Southwest Guilford 48
Dudley(3-4)/SWG(5-3)
Ragsdale girls 63, High Point Central 25
RHS(6-2)/HPC(0-7)
Smith boys 67, Western Guilford 39
Smith(6-2)/WG(1-6)
High Point Andrews boys 61, Jordan Matthews 55
HPA(3-5)/JM(4-4)
High Point Andrews girls 59, Jordan Matthews 34
HPA(6-1)/JM(0-1)
Greensboro Day School boys 63, Calvary Day 36
GD(18-5)/Calvary(6-11)
Greensboro Day School girls 61, Calvary Day 15
GDS(10-4)/Calvary(1-7)
Bishop McGuinness boys 77, East Surry 50
Bishop(4-1)/East Surry(3-3)
East Forsyth girls 51, West Forsyth 38
High Point Home Educators 60, North Carolina Leadership Academy 47
North Davidson 86, Thomasville 61
North Davidson girls 72, Thomasville 39
FCDS @ Caldwell Academy cancelled tonight. Boys and girls games…
Cornerstone Charter Academy HS Men’s Basketball vs Research Triangle tonight’s game have been postponed.
