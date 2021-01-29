High School Basketball Tonight(1/29/2021) for Guilford County:Page at Grimsley playing on GreensboroSports Radio

High School Basketball Tonight(1/29/2021) for Guilford County and here come those games for you right now….

Friday night we have:

Page at Grimsley….Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm…Page girls(4-3)/Grimsley(5-2)…Page boys(5-1)/Grimsley(5-0)…This game available for you on GreensboroSports Radio…Pregame for the girls at 5:45 and the tipoff comes at 6pm, on GreensboroSports Radio….Boys game to follow at around 7:30pm, on GreensboroSports Radio…Some of the best basketball action in the state at any level, and totally free of charge for you….GreensboroSports Radio…

Also we have coming up….

Dudley at Southwest Guilford…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…Dudley girls(6-0)/SWG(5-1)…Dudley boys(2-4)/SWG(5-2)

Smith at Western Guilford…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…Smith girls(0-6)/WG(1-4)…Smith boys(5-2)/WG(1-5)

High Point Central at Ragsdale…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…RHS girls(5-2)/HPC(0-5)…RHS boys(4-2)/HPC(0-6)

Northern Guilford at McMichael…Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm…NG girls(5-1)/MAC(3-3)…NG boys(7-0)/MAC(4-4)

Southeast Guilford at Asheboro…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…SEG girls(2-1)/ASHE(5-0)..SEG boys(1-2)/ASHE(3-3)

Southern Guilford at Trinity…Boys at 6pm…SG(3-2)/Trinity(3-3)

Eastern Alamance at Northeast Guilford…girls at 5:30/boys at 7pm…NEG girls(1-6)/EA(6-0)…NEG boys(2-5)EA(4-3)

Jordan Matthews at High Point Andrews…girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm…HPA girls(5-1)/JM(0-0)…HPA boys(2-5)/JM(4-3)

Calvary Day at Greensboro Day School…girls at 5:30/boys at 7pm….GDS boys(17-5)/CDS(6-10)…GDS girls(9-4)/CDS(1-6)

Forsyth Country Day at Caldwell Academy….girls at 5:30/boys at 7pm…CA boys(3-7)/FCD(7-8)…CA girls(4-6)/FCD(9-5)

Cornerstone Charter Academy at Research Triangle…Boys at 7pm…CCA boys(2-2)RT(3-2)…

Cramerton Christian Academy boys(5-13) at Vandalia School(4-6) 6pm

Northwest Guilford-OFF…Boys(3-1)/Girls(7-0)

Eastern Guilford-OFF…Boys(3-0)/Girls(0-5)

Triad Math and Science-OFF…Boys(0-5)/Girls(2-2)