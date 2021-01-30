Elon MBB Panthers Fall To Delaware On Saturday Afternoon

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s basketball fell to Delaware, 66-43, in its return to action on Saturday afternoon.

BOX SCORE

THE RUNDOWN

– After falling behind 4-0 to open the game, Ikenna Ndugba knocked down a triple that sparked a quick 7-0 Phoenix run. After a steal on defense, Hunter McIntosh found a streaking Simon Wright for an easy fast-break finish. Federico Poser’s floater a few moments later gave the Phoenix an early 7-4 advantage.

– Despite the strong start for the Phoenix, a 13-4 Delaware run late in the opening half gave the Blue Hens a 36-20 lead at the break.

– With the Phoenix trailing by 22 at the beginning of the second half, Hunter Woods drilled a deep and-one three to cut the deficit to 18. Moments later, Ikenna Ndugba knocked down a smooth pull-up jumper to bring the score to 47-31 with just over 13 minutes to play.

– With the Blue Hens leading 65-37 with just over two minutes remaining, the Phoenix closed the game on a 6-1 run behind two Michael Graham layups and a Darius Burford dunk.

NOTES

– Hunter McIntosh led the way for the Phoenix, posting 10 points and two assists in 29 minutes.

– Federico Poser added nine points and two assists in 22 minutes for Elon.

– Hunter Woods and Ikenna Ndugba combined for 11 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

– Freshman Michael Graham scored a career-high six points on 3-of-5 shooting while grabbing five rebounds along the way.

– Elon forced 18 Delaware turnovers, turning the Blue Hens miscues into a 19-13 advantage in points off turnovers.

UP NEXT

Elon returns to action tomorrow afternoon for game 2 against Delaware. That matchup is slated for a 2 p.m. tipoff and will be streamed live on FloSports.