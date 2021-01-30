Elon WBB Phoenix Topped by CAA Leader Delaware

ELON, N.C. – Despite a season high in scoring from Jaylin Powell and a career-best five steals from Saadia Munford, the Elon University women’s basketball team dropped a 74-55 decision to top-ranked Delaware on Saturday, Jan. 30.

BOX SCORE

“Delaware is a very tough team,” said head coach Charlotte Smith. “Unfortunately, we were not able come out on the winning side today. But the good thing is that there’s always tomorrow.”

THE RUNDOWN

-After the Phoenix took a 17-15 lead going into the second quarter, the Blue Hens outscored the maroon and gold 19-11 to take a 34-28 lead at the half. Powell finished the half with 13 points, surpassing her previous season high for points in a game (11).

-Delaware held the Phoenix to just seven points in the third quarter. The strong defensive effort and a 17-point quarter from Jasmine Dickey gave the Blue Hens the momentum, which stayed with Delaware for the rest of the game.

NOTES

-Powell paced the Elon offense with 18 points, just three points shy from tying her career high. The senior finished the day shooting a season best seven field goals on 12 attempts from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

-Brie Perpignan tied her season best in assists (5).

-Munford’s personal high in steals previously stood at four, which came against Northeastern last season on Feb. 16, 2020.

-Collectively, the Phoenix shot .500 (7-14) from beyond the arc, posting a new season best.

-Elon’s bench outscored Delaware’s, 38-20.

-With the loss, the Phoenix falls to 6-5 (2-3 CAA) on the season, while the Blue Hens improve to 12-1 (9-0 CAA) to remain undefeated in conference play.

-Smith’s record now stands at 168-127, just five wins away from breaking the program record for all-time wins.

UP NEXT

Elon closes out its regular-season series against Delaware at Schar Center tomorrow, Jan. 31, at 1 p.m.