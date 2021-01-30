Game Report/Boys Basketball Score:HP Home Educators @ NCLA with HPHE over NCLA, 60-47

High Point Home Educators 60, North Carolina Leadership Academy 47

                                               1st   2nd   3rd   4th   Final
HP Home Educators                              10     14   16	 20     60
North Carolina Leadership Academy               6      9   12	 19	47

HP Home Educators
Sameer Qureshi 17 points

John Campbell 16

Parker Allen 8

Logan Still 5

David Hronich 5

Keenan Lowery 5

Logan Knipp 3

Benn Peele 2

NCLA: (1-3)
Troy Shoemaker 13 (5 Rebs, 3 Asts)

Will Martin 9

Noah Richardson 8 (6 Rebs, 1 Steals, 1 charges, 1 Blocks)

Cade Shoemaker 7 (7 assists, 5 Rebs, 1 charge)

Scott Stanley 4 (3 Rebs, 2 Steal, Asts)

Trint Saunders 3

Jackson Shaw 3 (2 Rebs, 3 asts)

