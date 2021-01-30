Game Report/Boys Basketball Score:HP Home Educators @ NCLA with HPHE over NCLA, 60-47
High Point Home Educators 60, North Carolina Leadership Academy 47
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final HP Home Educators 10 14 16 20 60 North Carolina Leadership Academy 6 9 12 19 47
HP Home Educators
Sameer Qureshi 17 points
John Campbell 16
Parker Allen 8
Logan Still 5
David Hronich 5
Keenan Lowery 5
Logan Knipp 3
Benn Peele 2
NCLA: (1-3)
Troy Shoemaker 13 (5 Rebs, 3 Asts)
Will Martin 9
Noah Richardson 8 (6 Rebs, 1 Steals, 1 charges, 1 Blocks)
Cade Shoemaker 7 (7 assists, 5 Rebs, 1 charge)
Scott Stanley 4 (3 Rebs, 2 Steal, Asts)
Trint Saunders 3
Jackson Shaw 3 (2 Rebs, 3 asts)
Courtesy of Craig Shoemaker
Head Boys Basketball and Soccer Coach
