Game Report on Dudley-Southwest Guilford Boys Basketball:Panthers’ Ayden Gamble hits the jackpot with 30 big Dudley points and DHS races out to 39-17 halftime lead
Dudley 68, Southwest Guilford 48
The shorthanded Cowboys hosted the Panthers of Dudley High School in a vital conference clash.
The long and physical Panthers came ready for war tonight. The Panthers outplayed the Cowboys from the tip. The Cowboys came out flat and unmotivated, and the scoreboard would tell no lies. After the opening frame the Panthers held a 16-9 lead.
The second quarter was an even uglier affair, as sluggish Southwest couldn’t put 2 steps together in the same direction. The disjointed half came to a close with the Panthers up 39-17.
The hosting Cowboys put together a little better effort in the third frame that cut the margin slightly and the frame closed at 47-31.
It was too little and too late as the Cowboys couldn’t sustain anything positive in the final frame as they ran out of gas and time. The Panthers held strong and the Cowboys fell 68-48.
The Panthers were led by the extremely hot shooting Ayden Gamble with 30 points. Southwest was paced by, DeAnthony Butchee with (17, 4 Stls, 3 Asts, 3 Rebs), and Claude Cormack with (13, 3 Rebs, 2 Stls).
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final Dudley 16 23 08 21 68 Southwest 09 08 14 17 48
Dudley (3-4, 2-2)
Ayden Gamble 30
Nigel Vincent 7
Dejour Miller 6
Tre McNeil 4
Franklin Stockton 9
Jahree Braswell 12
Southwest (5-3, 2-2)
Amarya Huggins 3
Claude Cormack 13. 3 Rebs, 2 Stls
Isaiah Smith 2
DeAnthony Butchee 17, 4 Stls, 3 Asts, 3 Stls
Noah Goldston 4, Reb
Troy Scarborough 5, 3 Rebs, Stl
Mason Drabik 4, 2 Rebs
Henry Giant 3 Rebs, 2 Blks
Courtesy of Southwest Guilford head coach Greg Vlazny
