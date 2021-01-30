Game Report on Dudley-Southwest Guilford Girls Basketball:Dudley improves to (7-0) with strong outings from Fulmore and Frazier
Dudley – 69
Southwest Guilford- 51
Dudley - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 7 23 16 23 69
Quinzia Fulmore – 25
Mariah Frazier – 15
Sania Washington – 7
Marissa Wooten – 7
Diamond Monroe – 6
Morgan Smith – 6
Chelsie Powe – 3
Parkland - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 10 18 8 15 51
K. Shaw – 13
S. McCullough – 9
A. Guglielmo – 9
A. Hairston – 7
J. Foust – 5
C. Taylor – 5
D. McFadden – 2
K. Miller – 1
Courtesy of Coach Frank R. McNeil
James B. Dudley High School
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.