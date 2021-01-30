Game Report on Dudley-Southwest Guilford Girls Basketball:Dudley improves to (7-0) with strong outings from Fulmore and Frazier

Posted by Press Release on January 30, 2021 at 12:17 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Dudley – 69
Southwest Guilford- 51

Dudley - 1st     2nd     3rd     4th     Final
         7       23       16     23       69

Quinzia Fulmore – 25

Mariah Frazier – 15

Sania Washington – 7

Marissa Wooten – 7

Diamond Monroe – 6

Morgan Smith – 6

Chelsie Powe – 3

Parkland  - 1st     2nd     3rd     4th     Final
            10      18       8      15        51

K. Shaw – 13

S. McCullough – 9

A. Guglielmo – 9

A. Hairston – 7

J. Foust – 5

C. Taylor – 5

D. McFadden – 2

K. Miller – 1

Courtesy of Coach Frank R. McNeil
James B. Dudley High School

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top