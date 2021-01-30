Game Report on Grimsley-Page Boys Basketball:Albright leads GHS past Page Pirates, as Grimsley Whirlies go to (6-0) on the season

Final from Friday night on the Phil Weaver Court, inside the Bob Sawyer Gym, at Grimsley High School….

Grimsley 69, Page 46

Grimsley(6-0)/Page(5-2)

End of 1st Q:Grimsley 19, Page 9…Halftime:Grimsley 40, Page 24…End of 3rd Q:Grimsley 52, Page 39…Final:Grimsley 69, Page 46

Grimsley scorers:Tyler Albright 27 points…Daniel Cooper 11 pts., Jayden Watlington 11 pts., Travis Shaw 10 pts.(including 2 threes), Alex Taylor with 6 pts., Jordan Wall with 4 pts.

Page scorers: Darryl Phifer with 13 points, Blake McGowan 9 pts., Jaden Ellis 5 pts., Zion Conner 5 pts., Josh Scovens 5 pts., Devontay Deloatch 3 pts., Mike Maxwell 2 pts., Tyler McIntyre 2 pts., Malik Maberson 2 pts.

Travis Shaw and Tyler Albright both suffered from cramps during the game, and they were feeling the pain for the Whirlies….Grimsley’s Jordan Wall turned his ankle over, but Wall, Shaw and Albright were feeling fine/OK at the end of the game/contest…Shaw had(NO several assists, and he made some really nice passes, with one going to Albright on the break, and Albright caught the pass perfectly and put the shot up and in, past the Pirates…(Not an easy catch, but Albright read the pass, and handled it without flaw.)

Cooper, Shaw, Workman, Albright, Watlington, Wall, Taylor, Schoone, Davenport, the Whirlies have some real depth…Page only got five points for the game from senior Jaden Ellis, and all five of his points came in the first half…No points by Ellis in the second half, and Page can’t live long like that….He needs three times that many points for the game…Page got a very solid effort from Darryl Phifer on both ends of the court, and Page also saw quality minutes from Blake McGowan, coming in off of the Page Pirates’ bench…

Grimsley did a better job of attacking the basket than Page did, and Grimsley was also out-hustling Page on this Friday night….Not your classic Grimsley-Page matchup, but Grimsley coach Darren Corbett has to happy with the momentum his Grimsley team is playing with right now…If you are Grimsley, you want to be playing again on Saturday night at 7:30, with the hope that their momentum will keep building….

If you are Page you wanted to be playing again on Friday night at 10:30, just so you can get a chance to redeem yourself…Grimsley might have had a feeling where they wanted to get right back at it too….You can see that Grimsley is just starting to scratch the surface, and that these guys want more….

More coming our way next week, but we are still not sure who all will be playing next….It is all just wait and see these days….

Good Friday night basketball on the Phil Weaver Court, inside the Bob Sawyer Gym…Can’t wait to see what Travis Shaw and his buds/friends have planned for next time out….

