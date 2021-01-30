Game Report on Smith-Western Guilford Boys Basketball:Partee leads one of the most balanced score sheets you’ll ever see, as Smith gets everybody involved(12 players score for Smith)
Smith 67
Western Guilford 39
Smith 6-2 (3-1)
Western 1-6 (1-4)
Smith scorers
Braylon Collins- 7 points
Derek Burris- 1 point
Josh Hughes- 9 points
Xavier Partee- 10 points
Nayshaun Hale- 9 points
Markquan Gilbert- 8 points
Maurice Hines- 6 points
Richard Goods- 6 points
Nyikos Fritts- 2 points
Gage Lattimore- 2 points
Jamari Hooks- 2 points
Western Guilford
Gibbs- 9 points
Jalton- 5 points
Poindexter- 6 points
Kanu- 5 points
Moore- 2 points
Pointer- 3 points
Neely- 4 points
Bass- 5 points
Courtesy of Smith assistant coach Irv Turner….
